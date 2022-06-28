ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $35,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $1,688,471.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,660 shares of company stock worth $10,055,740 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.42.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
See Also
