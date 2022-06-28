Ark Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $63.90 million and approximately $15.47 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,996,005 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

