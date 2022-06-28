ARMOR Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $1.22 million and $16,477.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,859.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.09 or 0.19594381 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00180306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00071297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015644 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

