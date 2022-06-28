ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Raised by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,943,000 after acquiring an additional 147,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ASML by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,744 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.50.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $11.08 on Tuesday, hitting $496.96. 13,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,512. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $461.85 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $546.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

