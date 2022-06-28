Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.40–$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.83 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark set a $36.00 target price on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.64.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.