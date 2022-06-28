Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $205.00.

AIZ has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.48.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.41.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 2.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Assurant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

