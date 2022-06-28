ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 6.5%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.74. 6,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 244,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter.
ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
