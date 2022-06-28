ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 6.5%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.74. 6,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 244,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

