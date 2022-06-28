Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 2%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s share price fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.65. 48,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,111,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54,590.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 56,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

