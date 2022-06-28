AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$24.08 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$22.41 and a twelve month high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$629.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.74.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

