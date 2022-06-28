Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. National Pension Service increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 600,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,389,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.70. 8,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.00. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.