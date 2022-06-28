Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Aviat Networks worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 76,293 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,604,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. 4,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,973. The stock has a market cap of $300.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNW. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

