Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading Down 2.1%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.00. 1,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 550,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The firm has a market cap of $989.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.19 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $106,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $746,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $54,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $521,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $180,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 241,037 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 105,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

