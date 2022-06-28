Avity Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,597. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

