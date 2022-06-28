Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $646,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. 326,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,088,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

