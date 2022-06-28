Avity Investment Management Inc. Invests $251,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,576 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $18,781,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $13,509,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $12,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 83,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,942. Shell plc has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

