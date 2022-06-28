Avity Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,064 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 2.6% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $29,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 740.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.88.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.89. 4,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.