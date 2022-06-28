aWSB Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, aWSB has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $10.24 or 0.00050486 BTC on popular exchanges. aWSB has a market capitalization of $62,623.19 and $11.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,808.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.12 or 0.19412897 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00181183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00078171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015889 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

