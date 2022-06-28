B. Riley Cuts Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target to $24.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 164.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of INSE opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

