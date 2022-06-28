Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 169,658 shares.The stock last traded at $18.72 and had previously closed at $18.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCH. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 70.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 18.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

