Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNDSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.96) to €0.95 ($1.01) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.78) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.10 ($1.17) to €1.15 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. AlphaValue cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.