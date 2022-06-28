Bank of America Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $276.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $265.00 to $276.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.95.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $240.47 on Friday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

