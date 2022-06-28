Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNIY. UBS Group raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

BKNIY opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

Bankinter ( OTCMKTS:BKNIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bankinter had a net margin of 57.49% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $523.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bankinter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

