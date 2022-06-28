Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.29.
BNED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnes & Noble Education (BNED)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.