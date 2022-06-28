Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.29.

BNED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 86,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 24.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 149,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 222,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 157,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

