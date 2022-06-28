Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 6,900.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 33,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,329. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.2569 per share. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.58) to GBX 834 ($10.23) in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.71) to GBX 650 ($7.97) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $754.67.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

