Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 6,900.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 33,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,329. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.2569 per share. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.
Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
