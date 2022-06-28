Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, an increase of 828.8% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BASFY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 692,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,494. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. Basf has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $25.90 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Basf will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6673 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BASFY. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Basf from €80.00 ($85.11) to €76.50 ($81.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Basf from €72.00 ($76.60) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Basf from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

