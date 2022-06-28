Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Up 828.8% in June

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 828.8% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 692,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.90 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.6673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.91%. Basf’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BASFY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Basf from €72.00 ($76.60) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Basf from €80.00 ($85.11) to €76.50 ($81.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Basf from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

About Basf (Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.