Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,535 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises 4.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Waste Connections worth $46,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after acquiring an additional 567,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $575,800,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average of $129.34. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.