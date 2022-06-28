Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,535 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises 4.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Waste Connections worth $46,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after acquiring an additional 567,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $575,800,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average of $129.34. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

