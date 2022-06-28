Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for about 1.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $18,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

