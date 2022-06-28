Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $24.06 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 2.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $24,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $472.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $672.95.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

