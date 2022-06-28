Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog by 60.3% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 130,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog by 36.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,520,000.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,860,195 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

