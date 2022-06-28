Baskin Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Shares of PYPL opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

