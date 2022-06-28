Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 980 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza accounts for approximately 2.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $30,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.54.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $398.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.98 and its 200 day moving average is $418.22. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

