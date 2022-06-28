Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 349 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. 3,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,071. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $40.43.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

