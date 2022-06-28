Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $76.70. 26,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.