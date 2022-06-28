Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 330.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after buying an additional 135,844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,084,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,767. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35.

