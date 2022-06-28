Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,698,000 after buying an additional 1,998,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after buying an additional 6,354,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after buying an additional 2,582,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,952,000 after buying an additional 748,729 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,204,000 after buying an additional 480,043 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.86. 58,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,571. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

