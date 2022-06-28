Beacon (BECN) Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $293,815.31 and approximately $229,229.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00129606 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

