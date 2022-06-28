Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Avity Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 3.6% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $40,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.89. 3,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,806. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.97 and its 200 day moving average is $258.39.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

