Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $275.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX opened at $250.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.39. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $395,149,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.