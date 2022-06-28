Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.77. 926,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,309,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

