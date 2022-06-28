Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,082.2% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 279,581 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $7,261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100,186 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,021,000.

NYSEARCA EJAN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

