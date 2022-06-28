Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 109 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $134.57. 72,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,951. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

