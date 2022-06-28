Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.95.

FedEx stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,908. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.