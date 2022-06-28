Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 691 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.75. 111,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.75. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.04.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.