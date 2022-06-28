Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $2,962,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 43.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.74. 43,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

