Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 155 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $94.60. 84,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

