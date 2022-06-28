Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 486 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Kroger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 25.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

KR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. 63,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.