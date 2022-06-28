Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Tops One Day Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00095561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00268946 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009711 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance's total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance's official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance .

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

