Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the May 31st total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,424,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRGO traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 15,235,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,997,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bergio International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Bergio International alerts:

About Bergio International (Get Rating)

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides upscale jewelry comprising white diamonds, yellow diamonds, pearls, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold and platinum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.