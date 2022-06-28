Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the May 31st total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,424,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRGO traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 15,235,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,997,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bergio International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Bergio International (Get Rating)
