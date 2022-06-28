Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

